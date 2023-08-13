Newcastle led 2-1 following goals from Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak either side of Moussa Diaby’s equaliser for the visitors when Tyrone Mings was stretchered off in the first half.

The centre-back was replaced by Pau Torres as further goals from Isak, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes saw The Magpies run out as convincing winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the match, Villa boss Unai Emery admitted the injury ‘didn’t look good’ after Mings was taken to hospital for an initial scan.

And Howe, who signed Mings during his time at Bournemouth in 2015, praised the player’s character amid previous injury troubles.

“You never want to see that kind of situation for any player,” Howe said following the win for his side. “I don’t know the extent of the injury but it looks a nasty one but obviously time will tell on that.

“I signed Tyrone, it feels like a long time ago and I think on his debut for us he got a really serious injury but I have to say he faced that period out with incredible courage and resilience.

“What he’s done since that moment to go on and play for his country and be outstanding in the Premier League is testament to that resilience. I certainly wish him well and send him all my love.”