AC Milan v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has a couple of big calls to make as Newcastle prepare for their return to the Champions League.

After two decades, Newcastle United are back in the Champions League and they face seven-time European champions AC Milan in their opening game.

The Magpies head to the San Siro having registered their second Premier League win of the season at the weekend having overcome a resilient Brentford side 1-0.

Howe rang the changes for that game and will definitely be without Joelinton, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth for the trip to the San Siro - but who will get the nod in Italy?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side Howe could name to face AC Milan at the San Siro.

1 . GK: Nick Pope Pope secured his first clean sheet of the season at the weekend - can he make it two in two at the San Siro? Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is one of the few members of the squad that heads to Milan with experience of playing in the Champions League. The former Spurs man will be relied on to lead the team into the unknown on Tuesday evening. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Fabian Schar Schar has issued a pre-match rallying call to his teammates, reiterating that the team aren’t there simply to make up the numbers. Schar has been one of Howe’s key players since arriving as manager and will deservedly have a role to play in their Champions League campaign. Photo Sales