Eddie Howe’s expected Newcastle United side to face AC Milan amid Joelinton injury worry - gallery
AC Milan v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has a couple of big calls to make as Newcastle prepare for their return to the Champions League.
After two decades, Newcastle United are back in the Champions League and they face seven-time European champions AC Milan in their opening game.
The Magpies head to the San Siro having registered their second Premier League win of the season at the weekend having overcome a resilient Brentford side 1-0.
Howe rang the changes for that game and will definitely be without Joelinton, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth for the trip to the San Siro - but who will get the nod in Italy?
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United side Howe could name to face AC Milan at the San Siro.