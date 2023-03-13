Howe’s side won 2-1 at St James’s Park yesterday thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, recalled to the starting XI, and substitute Miguel Almiron. The result moved the club up to fifth place in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy had started ahead of Almiron, a fixture in the team this season, after impressing off the bench in the club’s previous games.

Asked about Almiron’s reaction to being left out of the starting XI, United’s head coach said: “I don’t think it’s a major issue. We were rotating our team, and freshening it up.

"Miggy’s played near enough every game. We felt it was right to give Jacob a chance, he’s done really well from the bench in recent weeks. Miggy responded as only he would, because he’s got an incredible attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m so pleased he scored the winning goal. It’s a fitting reward for his season."

Howe, without the suspended Joelinton and the injured Anthony Gordon, had made five changes in total. Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar and Joe Willock also returned to the starting XI.

Match-winner Miguel Almiron, far left, celebrates with his Newcastle United team-mates.

Isak, signed last summer for £60million, started ahead of Callum Wilson – who hadn’t been able to train ahead of the game because of illness – and opened the scoring with a header from a Kieran Trippier free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe hailed Isak’s “very impressive” performance.

“It was great to play Alex from the start, I think he’s deserved that, not just for how he’s played in recent weeks, but also for how he’s trained,” said Howe.

“I thought he was especially good this week, and he carried that form into the game. I thought he was very impressive, and showed what his game is all about with his pace and technique.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal’s a traditional Newcastle No.9 finish, and I’m delighted he scored that type of goal. Hopefully, that’s the start of a really good spell for him.