Eddie Howe was full of emotion as he became the man to end Newcastle United’s long trophy drought against Liverpool.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored either side of half-time to end Newcastle United’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Federico Chiesa came off the bench to pull a goal back for Liverpool in stoppage time but The Magpies were able to hold on and claim a historic victory at Wembley Stadium.

Reflecting on the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I am very very emotional and been all day which is unlike me.

"We knew what was at stake today for all of our fans, we wanted to do them proud and win the trophy. I am so, so pleased with the result and the performance - we deserved to win today.

"It was tough when Liverpool scored. I was thinking about extra time, we always make it difficult for ourselves it was never going to be 2-0."

It’s also a first League Cup win for Newcastle in the club’s history and a first domestic honour since the FA Cup in 1955.

“We were well aware of the history and we wanted to do the club proud,” Howe added. “We wanted to score, we wanted to perform and we wanted to win.

"We are breaking new ground, I thought we were magnificent today. We worked consistently for two weeks on set plays just for this game and if you had seen us in practice you would have said we had no chance.

"We couldn’t believe Dan Burn scored - he didn’t train like that! He was a colossus for us."