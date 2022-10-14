Eddie Howe's five-word Newcastle United response to Allan Saint-Maximin question ahead of Manchester United
Allan Saint-Maximin’s pushing to make his first Newcastle United start since August.
Saint-Maximin made his comeback from a hamstring injury off the bench in last weekend’s 5-1 win over Brentford – and the winger’s in contention to start Sunday’s game against Manchester United.
Asked if he was a contender to start at Old Trafford, head coach Eddie Howe said: “He is in contention, yeah.”
Newcastle, sixth in the Premier League, go into the game on the back of successive wins. Howe said: “Winning is so important. It changes everything. It changed perception, it changes feeling. The players have trained very well this week, there’s been a bounce and a buzz around the group.
“I’m keen to make sure the dangers that come with winning don’t rear their heads, so complacency, or over-confidence. So it’s a very thin line to get the optimum performance, and we’ve been pushing the group this week to want more.”