Eddie Howe's 'hopeful' Newcastle United transfer update amid Joao Pedro speculation

Eddie Howe’s “hopeful” of a transfer breakthrough as Newcastle United push to sign Joao Pedro.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 7:45 pm
Howe wants to sign two more players before the transfer window closes at the end of the month – and 20-year-old Watford striker Pedro is a target.

United’s head coach was asked for an update after this afternoon’s 3-3 home draw against Premier League champions Manchester City. Asked about the prospect of a transfer breakthrough, Howe said: “I hope so, but, as I sit here now, I’ve got no guarantee of that, so I can’t give you any certainty, but we hope to add to the squad.”

Newcastle have already signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – in this summer's transfer window.

Reflecting on the City game, Howe said: "You need performances, but you need the result at the end of the day, so I'm pleased for the players we got something today."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reacts during the club's 3-3 draw against Manchester City.
