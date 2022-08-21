Eddie Howe's 'hopeful' Newcastle United transfer update amid Joao Pedro speculation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howe wants to sign two more players before the transfer window closes at the end of the month – and 20-year-old Watford striker Pedro is a target.

United’s head coach was asked for an update after this afternoon’s 3-3 home draw against Premier League champions Manchester City. Asked about the prospect of a transfer breakthrough, Howe said: “I hope so, but, as I sit here now, I’ve got no guarantee of that, so I can’t give you any certainty, but we hope to add to the squad.”

Newcastle have already signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – in this summer's transfer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the City game, Howe said: "You need performances, but you need the result at the end of the day, so I'm pleased for the players we got something today."