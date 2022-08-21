Eddie Howe's 'hopeful' Newcastle United transfer update amid Joao Pedro speculation
Eddie Howe’s “hopeful” of a transfer breakthrough as Newcastle United push to sign Joao Pedro.
Howe wants to sign two more players before the transfer window closes at the end of the month – and 20-year-old Watford striker Pedro is a target.
United’s head coach was asked for an update after this afternoon’s 3-3 home draw against Premier League champions Manchester City. Asked about the prospect of a transfer breakthrough, Howe said: “I hope so, but, as I sit here now, I’ve got no guarantee of that, so I can’t give you any certainty, but we hope to add to the squad.”
Newcastle have already signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – in this summer's transfer window.
Reflecting on the City game, Howe said: "You need performances, but you need the result at the end of the day, so I'm pleased for the players we got something today."