Eddie Howe’s hopeful Newcastle United transfer update and explains 'priority' after injury

Newcastle have remained active in the transfer market since confirming their most recent senior signing in Sven Botman almost six-weeks ago.
The club’s efforts to bring in more players have been unsuccessful so far, but head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful that there will be some positive news in the coming weeks.
When asked if there was any further news on the transfer front ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm kick-off), Howe responded: “No. I'm sorry to keep giving you the same answers. I want to give you a different response but I can't and we're no closer currently.
"Hopefully the next week or so will be different.”
The Magpies have recently been hit with a major injury blow with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey facing 12-weeks on the sidelines following surgery on his hamstring.
Howe has maintained that attacking positions are his priority after bolstering his defensive options with the signings of Matt Targett, Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope so far.
But the head coach admits that Shelvey’s injury has slightly impacted the club’s thinking going into the final few weeks of the window.
"I wouldn't necessarily say it's our main focus, but it's something in the back of our minds," he admitted. “If we need to do something, we have the capability of doing so in that position. But we have probably other positions that are more of a priority currently.”