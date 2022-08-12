Eddie Howe’s hopeful Newcastle United transfer update and explains 'priority' after injury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have remained active in the transfer market since confirming their most recent senior signing in Sven Botman almost six-weeks ago.

The club’s efforts to bring in more players have been unsuccessful so far, but head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful that there will be some positive news in the coming weeks.

When asked if there was any further news on the transfer front ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm kick-off), Howe responded: “No. I'm sorry to keep giving you the same answers. I want to give you a different response but I can't and we're no closer currently.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe reacts during a club friendly football match between Newcastle United and Athletic Club at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, northeast England, on July 30, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hopefully the next week or so will be different.”

The Magpies have recently been hit with a major injury blow with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey facing 12-weeks on the sidelines following surgery on his hamstring.

Howe has maintained that attacking positions are his priority after bolstering his defensive options with the signings of Matt Targett, Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope so far.

But the head coach admits that Shelvey’s injury has slightly impacted the club’s thinking going into the final few weeks of the window.