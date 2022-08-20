Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Almiron was the subject of bizarre criticism from Manchester City winger Jack Grealish during the club’s Premier League title celebrations earlier this summer.

A video surfaced showing Grealish describing the performance of his teammate Riyad Mahrez by stating that ‘he played like Almiron’ in what was implied to be a jibe aimed at the Algerian as well as the Newcastle player.

Almiron is expected to keen his place in the Newcastle starting line-up against City while Grealish will be hoping to return to the starting line-up after being benched against AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Newcastle United's Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron (L) vies with Manchester City's English midfielder Jack Grealish during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 8, 2022 (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grealish’s comments and Almiron’s subsequent improvement in form during pre-season and the start of the Premier League campaign were the subject of some discussion during Howe’s pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I’m not going to get drawn into those comments, I don’t think it’s wise for me to do that,” said the United head coach. “We’ve just got to make sure we turn up and perform to our best levels.”

When asked if the comments could be used as a motivator, Howe added: “I’ve used all sorts of ways to try and motivate my players over the years, I’d never rule anything out if I felt it was appropriate to use any method that I feel would get extra.

"My players are motivated to play well for Newcastle and for themselves and their families but if there was a way of doing that then yeah, I’d use it. I’m not going to comment on the situation you mentioned but certainly we’re highly motivated for the game."

Howe added: “I haven’t broached that [Grealish comment] subject [with Almiron], I don’t think it’s something we really need to discuss.

"I see with Miggy, a very happy person who’s very content with his football. He’s in a really good place, very positive and I don’t see someone who needs extra motivation. He’s an incredible person, has a real passion and desire to play football for Newcastle.”

Newcastle fan group Wor Flags have teased a ‘Play like Almiron’ flag to be displayed during the City match.

After scoring just once in the Premier League last season, Almiron netted six goals during pre-season, much to the delight of Howe as he hopes to see the player translate that form back into competitive games.

"If you actually looked at his performances towards the end of last season he was excellent,” Howe added. “He may not have got the goals that maybe highlighted those performances but certainly in pre-season he did. I was really pleased with pre-season, he delivered.

"The first two games, he’s had very good games. Again, he hasn’t quite got the goals to elevate his performances to another level but I thought he was probably our standout performer against Brighton.

"There’s so much more to come from Miggy. Everyone knows how good he is off the ball, he’s got an incredible attitude off the ball and he really epitomises the way we want to play out of possession.