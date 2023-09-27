Eddie Howe’s January transfer desire emerges as Pep Guardiola makes Newcastle United U-turn
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash.
Newcastle United are back in action on Wednesday night when they face Manchester City.
The Magpies have picked up form of late, thrashing Sheffield United in the Premier League over the weekend after drawing away to AC Milan in the Champions League. City will offer a big test in the Carabao Cup this evening, but Pep Guardiola may be forced to play younger players amid injury issues within his squad.
As preparations ramp up for the cup clash, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.
Defender desire
Newcastle are said to be keen to sign a centre-back during the January transfer window.
Eddie Howe was handed a number of big-name signings during the summer, with Newcastle having to be a little careful due to Financial Fair Play regulations, but according to Football Insider, more arrivals are still likely in January.
It’s claimed a centre-back, in particular, is top of Howe’s wishlist, and Dan Ashworth is already said to be considering the club’s options on that front.
Guardiola U-turn
Pep Guardiola has performed something of a U-turn on his claim that he would have to play youngster against Newcastle, saying: “Unfortunately, the second team, we cannot take a few of them because we sold a lot of them, and still they (second team players who weren’t sold or loaned out) are not ready to play with us.
“That is why we have to give time to them to develop. We cannot just bring them from the academy and play them there (at St James’ Park). They need time to develop. We have a training session (before the Newcastle United match) and maybe they (first team squad players) come and say they are fresh and want to play.
“We will train and see. I have to see the training, still have a plan and an idea but not the starting 11 completely. I want to see the team training and we will see. We have more time to recover. I don’t want to take risks. Maybe they have to play, definitely but it is what it is.”