The £38million summer signing suffered a foot injury in the early stages of Newcastle’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday - it was only his second competitive start for the club since his arrival from Leicester City.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also said a few of his players were fitness concerns ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Manchester City (8pm kick-off) but would not elaborate on who they were.

Alexander Isak has been playing through a knee issue in recent weeks but continues to be selected.

Wednesday’s third-round cup tie will be Newcastle’s fourth match in the space of 11 days.

Here is the club’s current injury list...

Joelinton (knee) - out

Joelinton will be hoping to be back in contention before the international break as he recovers from a knee injury. He has been spotted back at the training ground ahead of the Manchester City game.

Expected return: Paris Saint-Germain (H) - 04/10

Harvey Barnes (foot) - out

Harvey Barnes is facing months on the sidelines with a foot injury following the results of a scan on Monday. The 25-year-old may require surgery as the club awaits further guidance from a specialist.

Expected return: TBC (November 2023-January 2024)

Joe Willock (Achilles) - out

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and will miss at least the next four after picking up an Achilles injury.

In terms of the Champions League, he will be hoping to be back involved in time for the trip to Borussia Dortmund in November.

Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Emil Krafth (ACL) - out

Emil Krafth hasn’t played competitive football for Newcastle in over a year and was left out of the Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

He has returned to training with the side but will require some time to get back up to pace and be available for selection in a competitive game.