Eddie Howe's Newcastle United concern after stunning win takes club up to third place

Miguel Almiron was again on target in a 4-1 win over struggling Southampton – and the club, at least temporarily, moved up to third place.

Newcastle are a point ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their game against Liverpool.

Chris Wood and Joe Willock were also on target for Eddie Howe’s side, who have lost just once this season and are

The game was watched by England manager Gareth Southgate, who’s finalising his 26-man squad for the World Cup. Southgate – who will name his squad next Thursday – will have been concerned to see United No.9 Callum Wilson fail to appear for the second half. Howe revealed after the game that Wilson was unwell.

Kieran Trippier, set to make the squad, needed treatment late in the first half, but was able to play on at the stadium, where Newcastle were backed by 3,200 noisy fans.

Howe, without the suspended Joelinton, had made one change. Jacob Murphy replaced Joelinton on the left side of United’s attack, and Allan Saint-Maximin started the game along with Elliot Anderson, who turned 20 today.

Newcastle created an early opportunity with a flowing move down the right. It culminated with a Sean Longstaff cross aimed at Wilson at the far post, but the striker couldn’t get on the end of the delivery.

Nick Pope turned a low Romain Perraud shot round his post at the other end of the pitch.

United had a good spell midway through the half, and Gavin Bazunu got himself into trouble with a poor pass out. It was intercepted by Almiron, who played the ball to Wilson. Wilson, in turn, found Longstaff, but the goalkeeper diverted his shot with the slightest of touches.

United repeatedly worked the ball into dangerous positions during a dominant spell, but they lacked a final ball.

Newcastle, however, got a breakthrough before the end of the half. Almiron ran on to a pass after a dummy from Wilson, and with Ainsley Maitland-Niles unable to challenge him, the midfielder rolled the ball to the left of Bazunu.

Longstaff headed over from a Willock cross before the break, and Mohamed Elyounoussi somehow shot wide at the far post for Southampton.

Trippier needed treatment after trying to stop Elyounoussi’s shot, but the defender was able to continue.

However, Wilson didn’t re-emerge after the interval, and his replacement, Wood, was soon celebrating. After a spell of Southampton pressure, United found Wood in the box in the 58th minute, and the striker held off a marker, turned and shot past Bazuno.

Four minutes later, Newcastle scored a third goal. Trippier won possession in the middle and played a superb ball forward to Willock, who did the rest.

Howe then sent fit-again Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin on to the pitch. Shelvey’s appearance, his third of the season, earned him a new one-year extension to his contract.

Elliot Anderson and Javier Manquillo were also sent on late in the game by Howe.

Romain Perraud scored a late goal for Southampton, before Bruno Guimaraes netted a fourth for United.