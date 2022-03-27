After naming a reasonably consistent starting line-up for the majority of Newcastle’s nine game unbeaten run, Howe was forced to make changes for the matches at Chelsea and Everton ahead of the international break.

Newcastle have been without key players such as Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin for large periods due to injury while the likes of Joelinton, Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo have also had brief spells on the sidelines.

Trippier and Wilson are still ruled out for the trip to Spurs next weekend, but could be back playing by the end of April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United (R) and assistant head coach Jason Tindall applaud the travelling fans at the end of the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

And Newcastle will be handed a welcome boost with Saint-Maximin and Shelvey both back in contention to start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Should Saint-Maximin start for the first time since February 13, it is likely that Jacob Murphy will drop back to the bench in his place. But Shelvey’s re-introduction would be slightly more complicated.

Shelvey was part of a successful midfield three alongside Joelinton and Willock during the unbeaten run. In fact, Shelvey played every minute of the streak and hasn’t featured in a losing Newcastle side in the Premier League since the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool in which he scored back in December.

The three matches the 30-year-old hasn't played under Howe, Newcastle have been beaten in all three, conceding six goals without reply.

But with Bruno Guimaraes seizing his opportunity since being introduced to the side, Howe faces a difficult decision in selecting his midfield three.

Guimaraes is currently away with Brazil and is set to face Bolivia on Wednesday morning (UK time) before returning to Newcastle later in the week.

The playing, travelling and resulting jet-lag could see Howe favour Shelvey in place of the January signing.

While the international break and trip to Dubai has helped some Newcastle players recover, it has also taken its toll on others. Fabian Schar was sent home from international duty with Switzerland with a groin problem and Emil Krafth was mysteriously absent from Sweden’s 1-0 win over Czech Republic.

Manquillo would come into the side in Krafth’s place if needed while Schar’s potential absence would see captain Jamaal Lascelles reinstated.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.