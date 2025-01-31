Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United v Fulham predicted XI as Sven Botman call made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Fulham in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday, with a clash against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup to come on Wednesday night.

A win for the Magpies against Marco Silva’s side would be their eighth league win in their last nine games. However, with the second-leg of their semi-final against the Gunners to come next week, will Howe opt to rotate his team or stick with his tried and trusted starting XI?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday:

GK: Martin Dubravka

Nick Pope may have returned to the bench last week, but Dubravka’s form and the form of his defence in-front of him mean it would be a surprise not to see the Slovakian’s name on Howe’s teamsheet this weekend.

RB: Tino Livramento

Livramento has been first-choice right-back for most of the season and has impressed in that role, whilst not always getting the headlines like some of his colleagues. Fulham have some very good options out wide that he will need to deal with on Saturday.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has yet to hit top-form since returning to the side after sitting out of their wins over Spurs, Arsenal and Wolves earlier this month. He will be keen to put in a good performance this weekend with Sven Botman breathing down his neck.

CB: Dan Burn

Burn scored twice against his former side last season, including in their 3-0 win in this fixture in December 2023. Can he come back and haunt his former employers again this weekend?

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall came through the ranks at Chelsea, just a stone’s throw away from Craven Cottage. His introduction at half-time of the reverse fixture seemed to jolt his side back into life after a lacklustre first-half.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The very first name on Howe’s teamsheet. Although Guimaraes has been withdrawn early in their last two outings, he remains their key man and will be champing at the bit to show his worth again this weekend.

CM: Sandro Tonali

The Italian has been phenomenal in recent weeks and scored just his second Premier League goal at St Mary’s last weekend in a goal that every manager would love to see from their box-to-box midfielder.

CM: Joelinton

With Fulham’s midfield one of their strongest areas, Joelinton will need to be at his best this weekend if Newcastle are to be successful in securing back-to-back wins.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Murphy has got an almost telepathic link with Alexander Isak at the moment and added yet another assist to his hugely impressive tally against Southampton. He is bang in-form at the moment and Fulham will have a difficult job in stopping him this weekend.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak added another two goals to his haul last weekend and has now scored 19 goals in all competitions this season with 17 of those coming in the Premier League. There are few players in the world enjoying a run of form like Isak at this moment in time - long may that continue.

LW: Anthony Gordon

Gordon joined Newcastle United two years ago this week, what a way it would be to mark that anniversary with a goal.