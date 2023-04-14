The third-placed club, which is pushing to qualify for the Champions League next season, will look to further strengthen Howe’s squad in the next transfer window.

And Howe was questioned about Newcastle’s early plans amid renewed speculation over the future of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The £70million-rated England international is tipped for a summer transfer, and there have been claims this week about preliminary talks over a move for the 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the relegation-threatened club next year.

Asked if the club could potentially spend that much on one player, Howe said: “That’s a difficult question to answer. We’re trying to build the best squad we can.

"I think a lot will probably depend on what competitions we’re playing in next year as to what we can and can’t do.”

Howe was then asked if the club was prepared to make a “transformational” signing in the next window.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

"I think we will always try to gauge it on every situation,” said United’s head coach. “Our strategy last summer was to try and find quality players for the positions that we needed, not to bring in a host of players who don’t necessarily improve our starting XI or squad.

