Gordon, a second-half substitute, reacted angrily to being taken off in added time at the Gtech Community Stadium, where goals from Joelinton and Alexander Isak gave Eddie Howe’s third-placed side a 2-1 win.

Howe has since spoken to Gordon, who joined from Everton in January in a £45million deal.

“Yes, he accepted he was overly emotional,” said United’s head coach. “We moved on very quickly and had a 10-15 minute conversation, where it’s really important that I help him.

“He’s a young player. He has so much talent and ability, but he needs help to get to where his career should go. Fingers crossed, we can work on that together.”

Asked if Gordon had apologised, Howe added: “Yeah, I think he did. He felt the need to apologise.

“Part of me understood why he acted like he did. I didn’t condone it. You don’t want to see any player react like that, because, suddenly, you will have a team that looks like it doesn’t have the discipline that it needs.

“I made a decision based on Anthony going down holding his ankle, based on the fact there were seconds left on the clock, to try and do what I felt I needed to do to win the game.

“He needed to accept that and, if he had an issue, come and see me in private.

“That’s how I felt he should have reacted in that situation, but it’s a young player learning about the game – and learning about us at the same time. I’ve got no issue with him.”

Gordon’s “enthusiasm, aggression and motivation” appeals to Howe, though the 22-year-old also needs a “cool head” in certain situations.

“His enthusiasm, aggression, motivation levels are really, really high, and he’s fiercely determined to do well and achieve, and it’s one of his hallmarks,” said Howe.

“It’s one of his strengths. We want to embrace that, we love that about him. But in certain moments, he needs a cool head as well, so it’s about trying to explain the situation, talk through it.

“I’ve got no issue with him at all. He’s trained really well this week.”