The club takes on Brendan Rodgers’ side at St James’s Park tomorrow night. The tie follows Saturday’s “painful” FA Cup defeat to League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Howe was asked if the third-round loss highlighted the areas of his squad which needed strengthening this month. United’s head coach said: “Possibly.”

Newcastle are constrained by financial fair play rules after spending more than £200million in the last two transfer windows, but Howe – who has recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a loan at Manchester United – still hopes to add at least one player to his squad this month.

Howe went to to add that United are “light on numbers”. He said: “We love love the players we do have, but there’s area to improve. Certainly, we’re going to try and do our best (in the window).”

Newcastle’s squad has been stretched by injuries and illness this season, and Howe made eight changes at Hillsborough.

Howe told Sky Sports: "We’re aware that we don't have the deepest squad of any team in the Premier League. We’re low on numbers, but we feel high on quality.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe at Hillsborough.

"Injuries will dictate how stretched you feel. We gave an opportunity to a lot of players that haven't played a lot of minutes this season, I thought there were positives and negatives within their performances.”

