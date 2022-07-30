United’s head coach said: “Predictable answer, No.”

Asked if he was hopeful of signing a player before next weekend’s Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest, Howe said: “We’re trying. We’d love to add to the squad before Saturday’s game, but there’s no guarantee.”

Newcastle have signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – so far this summer at a cost of around £60million.

Meanwhile, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin were on target against Athletic.

The game followed a 1-0 win over Atalanta last night, and Howe said: “The last two games have been brilliant exercises for us. Two top teams, two different XIs, so a big test for our squad. Two games, and two positive results and performances.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe during the Athletic Bilbao game.

The two games allowed Howe to give the bulk of his players 90-minute run-outs.

“The first half was good,” said Howe. “There were a lot of fluid attacks, and some good individual displays. It was a good collective display, and I thought we looked dangerous.