Kuol joined Newcastle United from A-League club Central Coast Mariners this month in a deal agreed late last year. The forward – who went to the World Cup with Australia – has since been loaned to the Scottish Premiership club so he can gain first-team experience.

Howe left the choice of loan club to Kuol, though he did have some words of advice for the 18-year-old.

Kuol told the Edinburgh Evening News: “I had small discussion with him, and he said ‘go wherever you’ll play the most’. Development is key for young players.

"The gaffer here convinced me to come, because he said he’ll play me. All he said I need to do is work hard. The gaffer told me he’ll bring me he’ll bring me off the bench, and then, gradually, I have to work my way into the starting XI.

“It was the gaffer’s desire to help me develop. Hearts is a great club, and I thought this was the best place to be for my development.”

Hearts already have three Australia internationals – Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin – at Tynecastle.

Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol talks to the media in Sydney, Australia last month after returning from the World Cup.

Kuol said: "There are a great bunch of lads here, and I thought this was the best decision for me.

“Cam’s top player, Rowlesy as well, and Nathaniel. Seeing the quality that they have gives me confidence to come in and do the same.

"Lawrence Shankland’s a top striker, and I’m happy to have him by my side. There’s a lot I can learn from him.”

Kuol made his debut off the bench in Friday night’s 1-0 home win over St Mirren.

Reflecting on his debut, Kuol said: “The atmosphere was nice – and the fans were amazing. It was a good win for the boys.

