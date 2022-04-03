Eddie Howe’s verdict on Newcastle United’s Allan Saint-Maximin amid ‘cash in’ claim

The winger could return to the starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a game since mid-February, but the 25-year-old is now fully recovered from a the calf problem which led to him missing two games.

And Howe is keen to see what “unique” Saint-Maximin can do in the club’s final nine games. Saint-Maximin, for his part, is keen to “restore the memory” of supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Maxi’s certainly a unique footballer,” said United’s head coach. “I’ve never coached anyone quite like him – and that’s a positive thing. Some of the things he can do, and some of the things he’s done in the last two weeks, training-wise, have been very, very good to see.

“But it’s about harnessing that and trying to make that function for the team. Maxi’s very keen to make a difference, he’s very keen to do well for the team, he cares passionately about the club, so I’m excited to see what he can deliver.

“For a player of his type, consistency will always be an issue, because it’s very difficult to do what he does.

“But as long as we get the buy-in from him to the team, and he’s really committed to the things he finds more difficult, which would be recovery runs, working off the ball, as long as we see that, the other things will take care of themselves.”

Allan Saint-Maximin has scored five goals so far this season.

Howe won't attempt to “over-coach” Saint-Maximin, who has scored five Premier League goals so far this season.

“It’s something from getting to know Maxi that I’ve had to learn quite quickly, because I think over-coaching him is a negative,” said Howe. “Part of the strength of Allan is that you can almost let him do his stuff – but he needs to be free to do that.

“You don’t want him overthinking the game because his natural talent is so impulsive.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail today report that Newcastle are “willing to cash in” on Saint-Maximin, who joined from Nice in the summer of 2019. Saint-Maximin, it’s claimed, is valued at £50million.

United officials reportedly recently held a three-day recruitment meeting to assess potential targets – and “identify potential sales”.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.