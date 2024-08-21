Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have ‘opened talks’ with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential move for defender Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

Tapsoba was an integral part of the Leverkusen side that starred under Xabi Alonso last season as they completed an unbeaten domestic season winning both the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal. The 25-year-old was linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, but has recently emerged as a potential target this window.

Newcastle United’s number one defensive target remains Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, however, with the two clubs still apart in their valuations of the defender, the Magpies have sought alternatives with Tapsoba among those being considered. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know about Tapsoba and the current state of play regarding Newcastle United’s interest:

Who is Edmond Tapsoba?

Tapsoba is a Burkina Faso international who has been capped 25 times by his country. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in January 2020 and has made 184 appearances in all competitions since moving to Germany.

Prior to his move to Leverkusen, Tapsoba played for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes where he made 32 appearances. Despite a limited number of games at the Portuguese outfit, Leverkusen were happy to part with €20m to secure his signature.

Tapsoba is a ball-playing centre-back and was one of the key cogs in Alonso’s team as they built attacks from the back. At six-foot-three-inches tall, he is a physical presence as well and will be someone that can adapt to Howe’s style of play.

What is the latest on Newcastle United’s transfer interest?

Newcastle United have ‘opened talks’ with Leverkusen over a potential move for Tapsoba this summer with David Ornstein reporting they are one of many admirers of the 25-year-old. With their move for Guehi failing to progress despite reports of multiple bids, Tapsoba, along with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Chelsea duo Trevoh Chalobah and Axel Disasi, has been listed as a potential alternative.

However, reports from HITC have indicated that Tapsoba would not be interested in a move to Tyneside this summer and is viewed as an important part of Alonso’s squad going forward. Interest from Saudi Arabia in the defender could also add further competition to any potential deal with wages there likely to gazump anything the Magpies could offer.