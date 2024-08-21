‘Very tired’ - Bruno Guimaraes makes Newcastle United fitness admission as Eddie Howe delivered blow
Guimaraes captained Newcastle United from the off for the first time in a Premier League match on Saturday as he helped guide his side to an opening day win. However, the three points came at a cost with Fabian Schar set to miss their next three games in all competitions after being sent off inside half an hour.
The Swiss international was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Ben Brereton Diaz before being dismissed by Craig Pawson for violent conduct. Eddie Howe’s side will have to play league games against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur as well as their Carabao Cup game against Nottingham Forest without the central defender.
Schar’s first-half dismissal meant the Magpies were on the back foot for most of Saturday’s game with players like Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, both of whom started with limited pre-season minutes behind them, had to put in monumental efforts in order to preserve the three points. Ultimately they were able to do that, but as Guimaraes has since admitted, it did mean he left the pitch fatigued.
Guimaraes said: “I was very, very tired but for me there’s many, many ways to win but for me we won the hard way. Everyone gave 110% because 100% wouldn’t have been enough.
“So everyone worked so hard, me, Longy, the back four, Joelinton was everywhere. I’m very happy, we have to keep the same mentality for the rest of the Premier League season.”
Guimaraes’ all action style perfectly complements Howe’s style of play and the Brazilian has become a fan-favourite on Tyneside ever since his move from Lyon in January 2022 - often seen whipping up the crowd after a big tackle. Asked about this side of his game, he responded: “That’s normal for me!
“You guys know how emotional I am and how badly I fight for the team, for my fellow players. I love to be here so for me the message is always ‘give everything’. [Against Southampton] We needed our fans, celebrate tackles, bring the fans behind you like they did.”
