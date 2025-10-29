Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: The EFL have confirmed when the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will take place.

The EFL have confirmed when the draw for the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup will take place. Newcastle United, who have featured in three-successive final eights of the Carabao Cup, take on Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park tonight aiming to book their place in the quarter finals of the competition they won back in March at Wembley.

The Magpies defeated League Two side Bradford City last month to progress to Round Four, whilst Spurs overcame the challenge of Doncaster Rovers 3-0. Thomas Frank’s side are currently unbeaten away from home this season in all competitions, whilst Newcastle have won three-straight matches at St James’ Park against Nottingham Forest, Benfica and Fulham.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter final draw?

The Carabao Cup quarter final draw will take place following the conclusion of Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur. The draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Sky Sports Main Event.

The EFL have confirmed that Jamie Redknapp and Jobi McAnuff will complete the draw alongside presenter Mark Chapman. It is likely that the draw will be completed around 10:30pm.

If Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur ends in a draw after 90 minutes, then the tie will head straight to a penalty shootout. Extra-time is not played in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies began their 2024/25 Carabao Cup winning campaign with a penalty shootout win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in August last year. Sean Longstaff, now at Leeds United, netted the winning spot-kick on that day.

Carabao Cup quarter final confirmed clubs

Whilst Newcastle United and Spurs will battle it out tonight for one spot in the last-eight of the Carabao Cup, three teams booked their place in that draw last night. League One Cardiff City are the lowest ranked side in the final eight after they beat Championship side Wrexham 2-1.

Brentford overcame the challenge of Grimsby Town, who knocked Manchester United out of the competition in August, with ease as they hit five at Blundell Park. Marco Silva’s Fulham also booked themselves a place in tonight’s draw, although they had to rely on a penalty shootout to beat Wycombe Wanderers.

Elsewhere tonight, there are five matches to decide the final five teams in the quarter final draw. Along with Newcastle’s clash with Spurs, last season’s runners-up Liverpool host Crystal Palace.

The Eagles ended Liverpool’s 100% start to the season and also defeated them in the Community Shield at Wembley in August. An all Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium sees Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wolves, who are winless in the league, take on Chelsea at Molineux. Vitor Pereira’s side have beaten top-flight opponents in both rounds of the Carabao Cup to date knocking out West Ham and Everton in the process.

The final of tonight’s quintet of matches sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City head to south Wales to face Swansea City. All of those games will kick-off at 7:45pm with Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur starting 15 minutes later at 8pm.