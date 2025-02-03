EFL club release statement as ex-Newcastle United defender sacked

The latest Newcastle United news.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has been sacked by Carlisle United.

The decision leaves the Football League’s bottom club looking for a third manager of the season. Williamson signed 11 new players in January but has been unable to arrest a desperate run of form that has seen the Cumbrians plummet to the foot of the League Two table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 5-1 defeat at home to Swindon on Saturday was the final straw, taking his side’s run to five losses in their last six games. Overall, the former Newcastle defender oversaw just four league wins since being appointed in September to replace Paul Simpson. A number of former Newcastle United players had linked up with Williamson at Carlisle United including Paul Dummett.

Williamson’s relationship with the club’s fans had already soured and there were chants calling for him to go at the end of the match. Reacting to questions over his future at the weekend, Williamson told the News and Star: “I know you’re skirting around, ‘Are you going to get sacked?’

“That’s not in my control and I’m not interested in talking about that. I’m interested in already watching the game back and looking at why, looking at answers.”

A statement on Monday morning read: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that head coach Mike Williamson has this morning been relieved of his duties and has left the club with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Mike for his efforts during his time at the club. The club will give a further update in the coming days.”