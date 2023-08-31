EFL confirms Carabao Cup draw ‘error’ involving Newcastle United & Manchester City

Newcastle will host treble-winning Manchester City at St James’ Park on the week of September 25. City have won the Carabao Cup in six of the last 10 seasons and will be looking to end a three year drought this campaign.

The Magpies were incorrectly allocated ball number 20 for the draw. Ball numbers are allocated in alphabetical order with the exception of ties that were yet to be concluded when the numbers were allocated.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle were listed behind Championship side Norwich City, who were allocated ball 19. Had the balls been allocated correctly in alphabetical order as intended, The Magpies would have been ball 19 and The Canaries ball 20.

That would have seen Norwich host Man City while Newcastle would face a trip to fellow Premier League side Fulham.

And the EFL have acknowledged the error but have denied any impact on the competition’s integrity, thus confirming the draw as valid.

The EFL have taken responsibility for a small error during the third-round draw of the League Cup but a spokesperson has declared the blunder does not throw the integrity of the draw into question - meaning there is satisfaction with all ties that came out of the hat. The small mess-up involved Newcastle and Norwich City who were handed ties against Manchester City and Fulham respectively next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An EFL spokesperson said via Express Sport: “The numbers for the Round Three draw of the Carabao Cup were allocated and communicated in advance of the draw taking place on Wednesday evening and were drawn in-line with the usual strict protocols and conditions.

“The League accepts that the list published was not in alphabetical order, however, under Cup rules, the draw does not require for numbers to be allocated on that basis as is demonstrated by those teams who progressed on Wednesday night.

“As a result, the EFL views the draw as completely valid with no impact to competition integrity.”