The 18-year-old right-back has joined Portuguese side Sporting from Real Valladolid. The player has signed a five-year deal after a transfer totalling £10.3million including add-ons was agreed.

This brings an end the Premier League interest in the player with Newcastle United and Arsenal heavily linked back in January and West Ham United reportedly watching the player this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Fresneda was scouted in person by Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson and talk of a £10million plus add-ons deal was discussed. Journalist Fernando Kallas even told Sky Sports that the 18-year-old said goodbye to his teammates with a move to Newcastle in January ‘fairly a done deal’.

Fresneda had a £26.6million release clause in his contract at Valladolid which dropped to £17.23million following the club’s relegation from La Liga last season.

Newcastle have since bolstered their right-back options with the signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton for an initial £30million fee. The Magpies also signed Harrison Ashby from West Ham in January as right-back cover before loaning him out to Swansea City for the 2023-24 season.