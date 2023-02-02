EFL issue Carabao Cup final ticket update to Newcastle United and Manchester United fans

Newcastle United and Manchester United will face each other in the Wembley showpiece on February 26 (4.30pm kick-off) after semi-final wins over Southampton and Nottingham Forest respectively this week.

And the EFL today revealed that it will be the first major domestic English men’s final in almost 35 years at which some supporters are allowed to stand.

Each club will receive an allocation of 867 tickets for Wembley’s new rail seating areas behind each goal. The two teams are expected to be each allocated around 33,000 tickets at the 90,000-capacity stadium.

Newcastle yesterday tweeted: “Ticket information for the Carabao Cup final will be confirmed and announced in the coming days. Please note that our Box Office won't be able to assist with queries relating to the final until then. Full details will be announced on club channels as soon as possible.”