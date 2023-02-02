News you can trust since 1849
New Newcastle United update on 'minor' Alexander Isak injury ahead of West Ham United

Alexander Isak’s issued an update on the head injury he suffered as Newcastle United reached Wembley for the first time since 1999.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Isak was forced off with a head injury after being struck on a head with a James Ward-Prowse free-kick late in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Southampton at St James’s Park.

The striker could have to miss Saturday’s home game against West Ham United through concussion protocols. Speaking after the game, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He felt a big groggy taking the ball to his head. I don’t know how bad that is, and I don’t know the concussions protocols.”

Isak, signed for a club-record £60million fee last summer, has issued an update on Instagram. The 23-year-old posed: “Wembley it is! Great night at St James’s Park as always. Came off with a minor head injury but feeling fine after all.”

Isak, signed for a club-record £60million last summer, had come off the bench in the second half.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak leaves the pitch.
