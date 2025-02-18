Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United and Liverpool have reportedly been informed that a VAR trial will continue in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium next month.

VAR is in use from the Carabao Cup semi-final onwards though this season has seen in-stadium announcements from referees trialled. For any major VAR decision or consultation with the pitchside VAR monitor, the referee explains the decision over the stadium PA system.

The EFL announced that stadium announcements would be trialled for the semi-final ties and now it looks set to continue in the final at Wembley Stadium on March 16, according to The Mirror.

The Carabao Cup semi-final ties saw referees make in stadium announcements over the PA as part of the trial. Referee Simon Hooper spoke over the PA at St James’ Park after Alexander Isak’s early goal was ruled out for offside in Newcastle’s 2-0 semi-final second-leg win over Arsenal.

Eddie Howe ‘happy’ with no VAR

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has made no secret of his preference when it comes to VAR, believing more power should be given to the on-field referees. However, he does welcome the use of technology to make ‘factual decisions’ such as offsides.

“I think it always depends on the game and the incident and the outcomes,” Howe told The Gazette: “But I'm still quite happy when there's no VAR.

“I don't want those comments to come back to haunt me. But I enjoy when there's no flag and there's a goal, obviously, if it's for us. Knowing that the goal is there and there's going to be no pullback.

“[The Isak goal v Arsenal] was full of emotion, the whole stadium and of course, it was not given. But I've always said, and I can't contradict myself, [announcing] the factual decisions, so the offsides, I can live with.

“If it’s offside, it's offside. There's nothing you can do about it.

“You've then got to go return and I thought the lads did really well to mentally deal with that and then go back into the game and score pretty soon afterwards. It's the other decisions that I sometimes have an issue with.”

Arne Slot hits out at stadium announcements

Liverpool’s semi-final tie against Tottenham Hotspur was also subject to an in-stadium announcement after Dominic Solanke had a goal ruled out for offside in the first leg. Spurs went on to win the first leg 1-0 before Liverpool turned things around at Anfield with a 4-0 win.

But Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted to the media that he wasn’t a fan of the in-stadium VAR announcements, branding them ‘not necessary’ and leading to increased pressure on the referee.

"I wonder if we are all going to like this," Slot said after the first leg at Tottenham. "For me it is not necessary. I wonder if it's a good thing for the referee because he is already under a lot of pressure in every game.

"I think him explaining would even add more pressure in the next, and the next and the next decision he has to make. I was there in the Spurs stadium. I think maybe if he [referee Stuart Attwell] would have explained it [not punishing Bergvall# and it disadvantaged the home team, then maybe it becomes even more pressure.

"For me it is not necessary to announce things. But I can see the live coverage of everything [on a screen], it is not available for every fan so it’s something nice for them."