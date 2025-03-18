The stunning television figures from the Newcastle United & Liverpool Carabao Cup final have been revealed

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United created history on Sunday thanks to the stunning Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool at Wembley - and millions tuned in to witness it.

New figures released by the EFL show the scale of the viewing audience, who were hooked as Newcastle triumphed 2-1 within 90 minutes to end a 70-year major domestic trophy wait.

What has the EFL said about the stunning viewing figures?

A statement read: “A peak domestic UK TV audience of almost 8 million fans witnessed history at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, as Newcastle United broke a 70-year major domestic trophy wait to clinch the 2025 Carabao Cup, 2-1 over Liverpool.

“Across Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, ITV1 and ITVX an average domestic TV audience of 6.3 million viewers tuned in across the 90 minutes. Millions more watched around the globe, with the match shown across 193 international territories.

“With Sky Sports and ITV announcing a joint broadcast arrangement of a select number of matches, commencing in January of this year – broadcasting one leg each of the Carabao Cup semi-final ties – the competition and EFL Clubs have enjoyed increased exposure as a result.

“This season’s impressive audience numbers have been driven by the ground-breaking partnership between the League and Sky Sports from the start of the 2024/25 season, with every match of the Carabao Cup broadcast live in the UK for the first time ever.”

In total, the final attendance inside Wembley on Sunday afternoon was 88,513 supporters - the highest attended fixture in Europe this weekend. And this season, near on 1.8 million supporters passed through the turnstiles, officials say that is a 20% increase on total attendance figures from last season’s competition.

What has EFL Chief Executive Officer, Trevor Birch said?

Birch said: “The attendance and viewership numbers for Sunday’s Final demonstrate the continued popularity of the Carabao Cup, and the value the competition holds in the football calendar for supporters up and down the country and across the world.

“It was a fitting finale to a wonderful season of Carabao Cup football, and I’d like to thank each of Sky Sports, ITV and our international broadcast partners for making it such a success.”

Sunday’s victory at Wembley Stadium made history for Newcastle as Dan Burn and his team-mates ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Burn’s header gave Newcastle the lead before Alexander Isak made it 2-0 in the second half. Liverpool pulled back a consolation through substitute Federico Chiesa in stoppage time as the match ended 2-1.

It has been an incredible week for Burn, capped off with an international call-up. Burn has now scored in the Champions League and a major tournament final for Newcastle. But at 32, the defender thought his chance of representing his country had passed him by. Read about it here:

