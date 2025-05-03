Getty Images

Both Brighton and Newcastle United have a number of injury worries heading into Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Both teams head to the Amex Stadium with hopes of qualifying for European football next season. Newcastle United have already guaranteed Conference League football, but have eyes on securing Champions League qualification and know a win is essential if they want to stay ahead of their competitors in that race.

Brighton, meanwhile, reignited their hopes of qualifying for Europe with a dramatic 3-2 win over West Ham last weekend. The Seagulls currently sit in a group of four teams, alongside Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham that are separated by just two points.

Brighton have, of course, already beaten Newcastle United on two occasions this season and have never lost a home game against the Magpies in the Premier League - a record they will be keen to extend this weekend. Here, ahead of Sunday’s huge clash between Brighton and Newcastle United, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps.

Brighton injury and team news v Newcastle United

Joao Pedro - out

Pedro will serve the second game of a three match ban this weekend and will not feature against Newcastle United.

Georginio Rutter - out

The former Leeds United man hasn’t featured since March after picking up a foot injury. Hurzeler revealed on Thursday that whilst he expects to have him back before the end of the season, Sunday’s game will come too soon for him.

James Milner - out

Milner has featured just three times all season for the Seagulls, with his last appearance coming back in August. He will not feature against his former employers this weekend.

Ferdi Kadioglu - out

The Turkish international sustained a toe injury earlier this season, one that required surgery and has kept him out for a number of months.

Newcastle United injury news v Brighton

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury he suffered back in March last year. There is hope he can play again this season, although, with just four games of the campaign to go, time is running out on him making his return to action.

Matt Targett - out

Targett has suffered a fresh hamstring injury with Howe admitting that the defender’s season could be over.

Joelinton - out

Howe has confirmed that the Brazilian will not feature this weekend and is unlikely to play again this season - although he hasn’t explicitly ruled-out that possibility. “The likelihood is that it will be difficult [if he will play again this season],” Howe said.

“But with Joe you never rule him out. He's so motivated to try and come back. He had a bit of discomfort in his knee last week before the game so we sought specialist opinion and the opinion was it was nothing serious but he needed a period of rest so he's now in Brazil.”

Lewis Hall - out

Hall’s season is over after he sustained a foot injury and required surgery. The former Chelsea man should be back fit for the start of pre-season training as he looks to build on a very promising campaign with the Magpies.