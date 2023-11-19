Eight players that could leave Newcastle United in January - and five that won’t: gallery
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies could have a busy winter window on their hands.
Newcastle United have been fairly active in all three transfer windows under their new owners - and the upcoming January transfer window may not be any different.
Both incomings and outgoings could be sanctioned by the club with a few areas of the squad needing bolstered, particularly those areas that have been impacted by the recent injury crisis surrounding the club.
However, any incoming must be offset by a player leaving and there are a few players who, for one reason or another, may leave Tyneside in January.
Here, we take a look at eight players that could leave Newcastle United during the January transfer window - and five that won’t.