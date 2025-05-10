Eight players set to miss Newcastle United v Chelsea - plus one major doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both Eddie Howe and Enzo Maresca have injury issues to consider when their sides meet at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United will be without the services of Joelinton on Sunday when they take on Chelsea at St James’ Park in a huge match in the race for Champions League qualification. The Brazilian suffered a knee injury ahead of their clash with Ipswich Town on their last appearance at St James’ Park and did not feature against Brighton last weekend.

Newcastle United secured a draw on the south coast, earning a point that could prove to be crucial when the season concludes in a little over three weeks' time. Chelsea, meanwhile, were victorious against champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge to close the gap to the Magpies ahead of their meeting on Tyneside.

Chelsea, who played a Conference League semi-final second-leg against Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge on Thursday nigh will have just 60 hours to prepare for their trip to St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, meanwhile, have had seven days to prepare for the visit of the Blues for a match that will mark their penultimate home game of the season.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Chelsea injury and team news v Newcastle United

Mykhailo Mudryk - out

The Ukrainian was provisionally suspended by the FA at the end of 2024 for failing a drugs test and has not had that suspension lifted.

Omari Kellyman - out

A hamstring injury has prematurely curtailed Kellyman’s season. He won’t feature at St James’ Park.

Wesley Fofana - out

Fofana has been ruled-out for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury. The former Leicester City man has had horrendous luck with injuries since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku - out

The Frenchman was ruled out for a couple of weeks earlier this month. It is very unlikely that he will be fit to feature on Sunday.

Marc Guiu - doubt

Maresca confirmed that he was hopeful to have Guiu back available for selection. Despite returning to fitness, he may only be deemed fit enough to start on the bench this weekend.

Newcastle United injury news v Chelsea

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury and will not feature against Chelsea on Sunday. He netted against the Blues in this fixture last season.

Matt Targett - out

Targett has suffered a hamstring injury and is not likely to feature again this season. The former Aston Villa man has suffered greatly with injury problems this term.

Joelinton - out

A knee injury is expected to keep Joelinton out of action for the rest of the season. The Brazilian hasn’t featured in their last two outings and will be a huge miss for Howe and his team this weekend.

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature against his former side, or for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a foot injury that required surgery.