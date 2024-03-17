Eleven things every Newcastle United supporter has done

It has been a strange season for Newcastle United supporters.
There can't have been too many clubs that have allowed their fans to celebrate a memorable Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain, Carabao Cup triumphs against Manchester United and Manchester City and a FA Cup wins over local rivals Sunderland and subjected them to a number of lows. The latest came on Saturday when the last hopes of landing silverware evaporated in the Manchester rain as Pep Guardiola's City eased to a 2-0 win in an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Eddie Howe's side.
Despite all of that, the Magpies supporters have followed their side around the country and to Milan, Dortmund and Paris in the hope that a successful season can be played out as they clock up the pounds and miles.
There are some things that every Newcastle supporter will have done during their time following the club - and here are 11 of them.