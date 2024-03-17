Eleven things every Newcastle United supporters has done

It has been a strange season for Newcastle United supporters.

There can't have been too many clubs that have allowed their fans to celebrate a memorable Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain, Carabao Cup triumphs against Manchester United and Manchester City and a FA Cup wins over local rivals Sunderland and subjected them to a number of lows. The latest came on Saturday when the last hopes of landing silverware evaporated in the Manchester rain as Pep Guardiola's City eased to a 2-0 win in an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Eddie Howe's side.

Despite all of that, the Magpies supporters have followed their side around the country and to Milan, Dortmund and Paris in the hope that a successful season can be played out as they clock up the pounds and miles.

There are some things that every Newcastle supporter will have done during their time following the club - and here are 11 of them.

1 . Had the boring 'big club' argument. It's an accusation often thrown at the Magpies and it's very tiresome. Are they a big club? The answer is, of course, yes!

2 . Had that view of St James Park! One of the glorious aspects of St James Park is its position within the city centre and the fact you can see the rising stands from every journey into Newcastle.

3 . Touched the base of the Sir Bobby Robson statue Some see it as luck, some may think it's poignant. The Sir Bobby Robson statue stands proudly at the corner of the Milburn Stand and Gallowgate - and who hasn't walked past and touched the base on the way past.