Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that drew against Crystal Palace last time out with Bruno Guimaraes returning from injury in place of Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn coming back into the side for Sven Botman at centre-back.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton; Fraser, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Karius, Botman, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murpy, Longstaff

Elliot Anderson – knock

The young midfielder has been pushing for a start for Newcastle’s first-team but has missed out on the matchday squad due to injury picked up in training.

Callum Wilson – hamstring

The Newcastle No. 9 has missed the last four league matches with a hamstring issue but Howe is hoping to have him back in action early next month.

The French winger tweaked his hamstring in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is another that Howe is hoping will be back available shortly after the international break.

Jonjo Shelvey – hamstring

The midfielder picked up a serious hamstring injury against Benfica in pre-season and is not expected to return until November.

Karl Darlow – ankle

The goalkeeper twisted his ankle in training, forcing Newcastle to make a move for free agent goalkeeper Loris Karius as back-up. He has been named in Eddie Howe’s 25-man squad and will be hoping to be back available before the new year.

Paul Dummett – tactical

Jamal Lewis has been given the nod on the bench in Dummett’s place.

Emil Krafth – ACL/not in squad

The right-back is set to be out for between six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere Rovers at the Carabao Cup last month.

He will be hoping to be back in action before the end of the season but has been left out of Newcastle’s 25-man squad for the first half of the season as a result of his injury.

Mark Gillespie – not in squad