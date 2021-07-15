Anderson broke into Steve Bruce’s first-team squad last season – and made two senior appearances – after impressing in training. The midfielder has been tipped for a loan move this season, but the Daily Mail report that Anderson has been sidelined with a hip complaint.

Anderson, it’s claimed, must rest for four weeks. This would rule the 18-year-old out of the club’s pre-season programme, which kicks off on Sunday with friendlies against York City and Harrogate Town.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, on holiday after playing for Slovakia at Euro 2020, could miss the start of the season with a hip injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubravka’s injury led to a proposed loan for Freddie Woodman at Bournemouth being put on hold. Woodman had travelled for a medical, but the move wasn’t sign off, and 24-year-old must now report to the club’s York training base.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Elliot Anderson challenges Arsenal's Cedric Soares in an FA Cup tie.