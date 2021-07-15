Elliot Anderson 'blow' for Newcastle United
Elliot Anderson’s set to miss the start of the season, according to a report.
Anderson broke into Steve Bruce’s first-team squad last season – and made two senior appearances – after impressing in training. The midfielder has been tipped for a loan move this season, but the Daily Mail report that Anderson has been sidelined with a hip complaint.
Anderson, it’s claimed, must rest for four weeks. This would rule the 18-year-old out of the club’s pre-season programme, which kicks off on Sunday with friendlies against York City and Harrogate Town.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, on holiday after playing for Slovakia at Euro 2020, could miss the start of the season with a hip injury.
Dubravka’s injury led to a proposed loan for Freddie Woodman at Bournemouth being put on hold. Woodman had travelled for a medical, but the move wasn’t sign off, and 24-year-old must now report to the club’s York training base.