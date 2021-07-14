Freddie Woodman left in limbo at Newcastle United after Martin Dubravka suffers injury

The Gazette reported earlier that Woodman – who reported back for pre-season training last week – had been told that he was not in head coach Steve Bruce’s plans this season.

And it’s understood that the goalkeeper, under contract at St James’s Park until 2023, travelled to Bournemouth to undergo a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to the Championship club.

However, the proposed move was not signed off by Newcastle due to an injury to No.1 Martin Dubravka, who is on holiday after playing for Slovakia at Euro 2020.

Woodman has now been told to report to the club’s training base in York ahead of Sunday’s friendlies against York City and Harrogate Town.

United hope that Woodman will link up with his team-mates in time to be involved in one of the games.

The 24-year-old – who has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City, and played in last season’s Championship play-off final – had revealed in an Instagram post that he was in Croydon as his team-mates stepped up their preparations for their first games.

Bruce has goalkeepers Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie and Dan Langley at Queen Ethelburga's Collegiate campus, their base for the week.

Freddie Woodman on loan at Swansea City last season.

Woodman, linked with Premier League club Leeds United, had been interesting a number of clubs, including Swansea. However, Bournemouth, now managed by former Newcastle midfielder Scott Parker, was to be his destination.

Parker – who has taken his squad to Spain for a pre-season training camp – must now wait to see if the proposed loan can go-ahead before next month’s transfer deadline. Woodman had been due to travel to Marbella with Bournemouth.

Woodman addressed uncertainty over his future in an interview with the Gazette in May.

“The older I’ve got, I’ve realised you can’t look too far into the future in football,” said Woodman. “There are so many different things that could happen. It’s totally unpredictable.”

Meanwhile, Dubravka, 32, has a foot injury, according to Sky Sports.

