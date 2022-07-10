Anderson started yesterday’s 5-1 behind-closed-doors win over Gateshead at the club’s training ground – and the 19-year-old set up the first goal, scored by Matt Ritchie.

Howe must decide whether to keep Anderson, wanted by a number of clubs, at St James’s Park this season – or loan him out again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought he did very well,” said United’s head coach. “I thought he showed real endeavour and desire to do well. He showed his quality as well, turning really well with the ball. I thought he did well with Ryan Fraser first period.”

Anderson – who broke into the first-team squad the season before last – spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two club Bristol Rovers, and scored the all-important seventh goal of a promotion-winning 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United on the final day of the season.