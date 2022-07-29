Elliot Anderson handed first home Newcastle United start as Kieran Trippier wears captain's armband

Kieran Trippier will captain Newcastle United against Atalanta tonight.

Howe has also named Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Matt Targett, Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser in his starting XI for the club’s penultimate friendly.

Newcastle United's new-look stadium after summer refurbishment

United’s head coach is splitting his squad between the game and a friendly against Athletic Bilbao tomorrow, and Elliot Anderson – who played in Tuesday night’s 3-2 Eusebio Cup defeat to Benfica at hte Estadio da Luz – will make his first home start for the club. Howe has filled his bench with Under-21 players, with the rest of the squad resting ahead of the Bilbao game.

The club are expecting a crowd of more than 40,000 for the game, while the Bilbao fixture is set to be a sell out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Targett, S Longstaff, Anderson, Alrmion, Murphy, Fraser, Wood. Subs: M Longstaff, De Bolle, Munoz, Bondswell, Stephenson, Turner-Cooke, A Murphy, Miley.

