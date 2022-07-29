Elliot Anderson handed first home Newcastle United start as Kieran Trippier wears captain's armband

United’s head coach is splitting his squad between the game and a friendly against Athletic Bilbao tomorrow, and Elliot Anderson – who played in Tuesday night’s 3-2 Eusebio Cup defeat to Benfica at hte Estadio da Luz – will make his first home start for the club. Howe has filled his bench with Under-21 players, with the rest of the squad resting ahead of the Bilbao game.