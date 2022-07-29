Newcastle United take on Atalanta in their penultimate friendly. A crowd of more than 40,000 is expected at the stadium, which has had its concourses refurbished and redecorated since the end of last season, for the game.

Fixtures and fittings in the bar areas have been replaced, and the concourses have been brightened up. New flooring has also been laid.

Co-owner Amanda Staveley pledged to invest in the stadium following last October’s takeover. There were first calls for a stadium makeover four years ago when Mike Ashley was owner. Photographs were circulating on social media showing damp toilets and peeling paint.

At the time, United insisted that there was “significant” investment in the stadium, though, according to analysis by Swiss Ramble, the club spent a “feeble” £11million on infrastructure over 13 years.

The Leazes End concourse.