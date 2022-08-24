Elliot Anderson handed first Newcastle United start as Eddie Howe makes 10 changes

The 19-year-old midfielder has been handed a start in the club’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers . Anderson’s previous two first-team appearances for the club came off the bench the season before last.

Speaking yesterday, Howe said: “I think there will be changes to the team, but I believe in the squad that we have. The players that are fighting to play in the Premier League are outstanding individuals, outstanding characters. I’ve got no doubts about freshening the team up and bringing players in. It’s more the mentality has to be right from the group.”