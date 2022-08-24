News you can trust since 1849
Elliot Anderson handed first Newcastle United start as Eddie Howe makes 10 changes

Elliot Anderson will make his full Newcastle United debut tonight.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:04 pm

The 19-year-old midfielder has been handed a start in the club’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers. Anderson’s previous two first-team appearances for the club came off the bench the season before last.

Head coach Eddie Howe has made 10 changes at Prenton Park. Midfielder Joe Willock is the only starter who made the starting XI against Manchester City at St James’s Park on Sunday.

Speaking yesterday, Howe said: “I think there will be changes to the team, but I believe in the squad that we have. The players that are fighting to play in the Premier League are outstanding individuals, outstanding characters. I’ve got no doubts about freshening the team up and bringing players in. It’s more the mentality has to be right from the group.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Dummett, Targett, S Longstaff, Willock, Anderson, Ritchie, Murphy, Wood. Subs: Gillespie Trippier, Botman, Joelinton, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Almiron, Guimaraes.

