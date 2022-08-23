Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Callum Wilson after scan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson was taken off against Manchester City on Sunday after feeling “tightness” in his hamstring at the break, and the striker – who scored in the 3-3 draw at St James’s Park – is now waiting on the results of the scan.

“He’s OK,” said head coach Eddie Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow night's Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers. “Normal process. He’s gone for a scan. We’re waiting on those results. We hope it’s not too serious.”

Howe was unable to bring on Ryan Fraser after the winger felt his groin in the warm-up. He said: “The situation’s the same. Scan, awaiting the results. Again, we hope it’s not too serious with him.”

January signing Chris Wood – who replaced Wilson against City – is the club’s only other senior striker following the departure of Dwight Gayle to Stoke City this summer.

And Howe was asked if the issue with Wilson’s hamstring would alter the club’s thinking in the transfer market. United have bid for Watford’s Joao Pedro, but a deal has not yet been reached.

“We’ll wait and see the extent of Callum’s injury before answering that question,” said Howe.

Callum Wilson celebrates scoring against Manchester City.

“I don’t think it will be serious, but, with hamstrings, you have to be very careful. We’ll wait and see the results, and see how long he’s going to be out.”