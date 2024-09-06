There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Elliot Anderson’s future at international level.

The former Newcastle United midfielder, now at Nottingham Forest, represented Scotland at youth level while also playing one non-international match for England Under-19s against Arsenal Under-23s. Anderson, who is from North Tyneside, was called up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time in 2023 before withdrawing due to injury.

With Anderson remaining uncapped by Scotland, manager Steve Clarke was asked whether he knew if the midfielder would remain committed to Scotland.

“No,” Clarke responded. “He just went home.”

He added: “It is not something I can control. There’s not a lot I can do about it.”

Anderson was subsequently left out of the Scotland squads that followed but has now returned to the international scene following his £35million summer move to Forest. The 21-year-old has been named in the England Under-21s squad to face Northern Ireland in the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers on Friday as well as the friendly match against Austria on Monday.

Anderson is joined by his former Newcastle team-mate Lewis Hall, who will be looking to add to his one cap for the Under-21s side. With Anderson still yet to make his senior international debut, Scotland remains an option for the midfielder.

But at this moment in time, Anderson is part of the England set-up as he looks to make a positive first impression with the Under-21s side. His Nottingham Forest team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White has been called up to the England senior squad for the Nations League matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland this month.