Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol was not able to secure a loan spell during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old, who turns 20 later this month, spent last season on loan at Volendam and the season prior at Heart of Midlothian. Both spells were ultimately unsuccessful for the youngster as he returned to Newcastle at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Kuol is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle but did feature in the club’s post-season visit to Australia where he featured in the matches against Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars. The teenager also travelled with the first-team to Germany and featured in a training ground friendly match at Adidas HQ before a knee injury prevented him from playing a further part in pre-season.

“He's got a little bit of swelling in his knee so we're not sure if he'll be okay,” Howe said when asked about Kuol’s absence during the summer.

Kuol also hasn’t been involved for Newcastle’s Under-21s side during the early part of the new season. Despite the transfer window closing domestically, there are still opportunities for Kuol abroad.

Clubs from countries such as Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Greece and Turkey are still able to sign players. Kuol could also be handed a lifeline with a return to Australia as A-League clubs are still able to sign players with the new season set to start next month.

Either way, Howe has stressed the importance of Kuol making his next loan spell a successful one. The youngster’s contract signed when he joined the club from Central Coast Mariners in January 2023 runs until the summer of 2026. “Another loan spell for him will be important,” Howe previously suggested when asked about Kuol’s future.

“I think he needs, he's had a couple of loan spells now but he needs the next one to be a successful one and we need him to get more game time and hopefully that will happen.”

In addition to Kuol, another player who won’t feature for Newcastle’s first-team this season is Isaac Hayden. The club are still looking to resolve the 29-year-old’s future after he was unable to secure an exit during the domestic transfer window.

He still has two years left on his contract at St James’ Park despite not playing for the club since December 2021.

The Magpies are understood to be considering an early release with Hayden that would allow the midfielder to join a new club outside of the transfer window as a free agent.