The 20-year-old has scored twice and played a key role in a further three goals for Newcastle in their opening three pre-season matches against Gateshead, Rangers and Aston Villa. After playing a bit-part role in The Magpies’ successful 2022-23 campaign which saw them finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Anderson grabbed his first Premier League assist on the final day of the 2022-23 season as he set up Anthony Gordon in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea back in May. He is yet to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League after being cruelly denied a goal at Nottingham Forest by VAR.

The young attacking-midfielder admitted he needs to add goals and assists to his game in order to feel ‘at home’ in the first-team. While it is only pre-season, the early signs in the friendly matches have certainly been encouraging.

But after a season of being in and around the first-team set-up and playing regularly, albeit mostly off the bench, Anderson is still getting used to playing for his boyhood club.

“You almost have to earn your right to feel [at home in the first-team],” he said. “Sometimes, if you’re not performing well, you don’t feel amongst it massively. It’s all about how you play on the pitch and how you feel alongside that.

“Quite a lot of times, I’ve sat and thought to myself, ‘this is pretty special’, but when you’re in amongst it, you just have to soak it up and work on your football.

“My brothers and my mum and dad are always asking me how I feel, but when you’re in it, you just try to make it the norm, even though it’s not.”