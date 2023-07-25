With season tickets sold out and demand for tickets far outweighing the current capacity of St James’ Park, purchasing a club membership will be a lot of supporters’ best opportunity to watch Eddie Howe’s side in action this coming season. The club has opted to use a ballot process for ‘priority’ members tickets for home matches.

A ballot process was also used for the majority of supporters in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium back in February. The ballot process was viewed as somewhat controversial with many season ticket holders missing out on cup tickets.

Newcastle 2023-24 memberships go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, July 26 and are priced at £37 for adults and £20 for under-18s. Memberships can be purchased at book.nufc.co.uk. The club has also introduced an international membership category for the first time.

But 2022-23 members are unable to carry over their membership from the previous season with no renewal system in place.

Membership benefits include the aforementioned priority access to home matchday tickets via a ballot. This is limited to one ticket per member.

Adult members also get stadium discounts on food and beverages at the food kiosks as well as Shearer’s Bar. There is also a 25% discount on stadium tours while ‘junior magpie’ members get a free stadium tour when accompanied by a full paying adult.

International members enjoy similar perks while also being able to vote for the International Supporters Player of the Year.

Membership benefits as listed on the Newcastle United official club website

Junior Magpie (0-17yrs)

Digital Membership card

Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot - STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

No booking fee when purchasing tickets

Opportunities to win mascot places throughout the season (terms and conditions apply)

Access to ‘Money Can’t Buy’ competitions

A free stadium tour when accompanied by a full paying adult

Adult Membership

Digital Membership card

Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot - STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

No booking fee when purchasing tickets

Access to ticket re-sale opportunities

Access to two digital events with Club Legends and/or players (subject to availability, terms and conditions apply)

Access to streaming (where available)

Get 25% off food and beverage on matchday for the first 30 minutes after gates open

10% discount on drinks and 15% off food at Shearers Bar on non-matchdays

25% discount on stadium tours

Free hire of event space in Shearer’s (once per season - terms and conditions apply)

Adult International Membership

Digital Membership card

Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability)

Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)

25% discount on stadium tours

Access to exclusive competitions

Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award

Access to streaming (where available)