Newcastle United star on rival managers’ radar - faces major decision on future after U-turn
Elliot Anderson missed out on a call-up to the Scotland senior side after withdrawing from the squad during the previous international break.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The official reason given for Anderson’s withdrawal from the Scotland squad last month was due to injury, but he has since returned to Newcastle and featured in each of the last seven matches for the club in all competitions. The 20-year-old was set to make his senior debut for Scotland prior to his withdrawal, effectively ending his chances of a senior call-up for England.
And with Anderson on Gareth Southgate’s radar, it has since transpired that the player still has a decision to make over his international future.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke gave a spiky response when asked about leaving Anderson out of his most recent squad for the matches against Spain and France.
“He left the last camp and we haven’t spoken since,” Clarke said. “I haven’t picked him for this camp. I will move on and work with the players I have got.”
But the Scotland boss believes Anderson could still have a future with the country he has represented at Under-21s level.
“If he doesn’t choose England, yes,” Clarke added. “I haven’t spoken to anybody about it so I don’t know.”
Meanwhile Southgate said he would give Anderson time to decide on his international future.
“We like Elliot,” he admitted. “We think he’s a very good player. He’s got high potential.
“He’s obviously at a club that are absolutely flying so we will just have to wait and see. We’re very much respectful that if he needs time to think that through, we completely understand.”