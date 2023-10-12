Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The official reason given for Anderson’s withdrawal from the Scotland squad last month was due to injury, but he has since returned to Newcastle and featured in each of the last seven matches for the club in all competitions. The 20-year-old was set to make his senior debut for Scotland prior to his withdrawal, effectively ending his chances of a senior call-up for England.

And with Anderson on Gareth Southgate’s radar, it has since transpired that the player still has a decision to make over his international future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland manager Steve Clarke gave a spiky response when asked about leaving Anderson out of his most recent squad for the matches against Spain and France.

“He left the last camp and we haven’t spoken since,” Clarke said. “I haven’t picked him for this camp. I will move on and work with the players I have got.”

But the Scotland boss believes Anderson could still have a future with the country he has represented at Under-21s level.

“If he doesn’t choose England, yes,” Clarke added. “I haven’t spoken to anybody about it so I don’t know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Southgate said he would give Anderson time to decide on his international future.

“We like Elliot,” he admitted. “We think he’s a very good player. He’s got high potential.