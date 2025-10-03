Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has discussed Elliot Anderson’s return to St James’ Park with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Magpies’ boss is often coy when asked transfer questions about players of other clubs but was refreshingly open on this occasion, such is his admiration for the Newcastle academy graduate.

Newcastle felt forced to sell Anderson to Forest last summer for £35million to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules with Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos heading in the opposite direction for £20million. Forest have greatly benefited from the deal with Anderson now a key part of their midfield and a full England international.

While Newcastle avoided a points deduction through selling Anderson, Vlachodimos failed to start a game for the club last season and is now out on loan at Sevilla.

But Howe admitted he knew Forest were getting a great deal at the time due to Newcastle’s PSR situation.

Elliot Anderson: Nottingham Forest bargain signing

“Yeah, we knew that [Anderson was a bargain],” Howe said about the transfer. “We knew that the minute it was going to happen, and likely to happen, that we were massively selling him a big discount.

“But the position we were in, we weren't in a very strong negotiating position at all. And it was that or a points deduction. So I said many times we had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do.”

Anderson will be part of the travelling Forest team to St James’ Park on Saturday as both clubs look to pick up a much-needed three points. Both Newcastle and Forest have won only one of their opening six league matches this season.

And Howe admitted there have been ‘mixed feelings’ seeing Anderson help Forest qualify for Europe last season and break into the England squad in recent months.

“Delighted for him,” Howe said. “Every time I watch him play, there's mixed feelings.I'm very, very pleased for him personally and his family, knowing just what a great lad he is.

“How hard he's worked at his game, seeing behind the scenes how dedicated he was to his profession. Very professional lad.

“And then you see how well he plays and that's where the mixed feelings come in because there's a regret that it’s not for us.

“Outstanding on the ball. Great technician. Very, very brave. I loved that about him early on. Started to work with him.

“He wants the ball in every situation and he uses it really, really well. So, yeah, I hope his career continues to go from strength to strength.”

Eddie Howe ‘would love’ to re-sign Elliot Anderson for NUFC

When asked if he would like to see Anderson back at Newcastle one day, Howe maybe let his admiration of the player spill through more than he usually would.

“Certainly from my perspective I would love him too [return],” Howe said. “I’m very respectful of the fact he is at another football club and I would never normally talk about a player in that way, so, I won’t change that stance but…yeah.

“It is very regretful a player from the academy who had given so much and the club had given so much too, the coaching staff, all those years here and how people tried to develop those talents, for him not to be utilised here is a real shame.

“I wouldn't say it's on my mind every day, but there are certain reminders in certain moments.

“It didn't sit right with me then, doesn't sit right with me today that we as a football club were forced to make a decision that we didn't want to make and a player that had given everything to rise through the ranks here to try to play for Newcastle, that was ended by financial restrictions.

“But it's happened and we wish Elliot nothing but success. It's nothing at all to with him, it's to do with the restrictions we were under."