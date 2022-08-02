Elliot Anderson ready for next Newcastle United step as Eddie Howe considers squad role

"No decision will be made on his future until towards the end of the transfer window, probably the last few days," said Howe. "At the moment, it certainly looks like he’s going to stay with us, because of how he’s performing.”

Anderson – who won Newcastle's penalty in Friday night’s 1-0 win over Atalanta – hopes to be involved in Saturday’s season-opener against Nottingham Forest.

"That would mean everything to be honest,” said the 19-year-old, who broke into the first-team squad the season before last when Steve Bruce was head coach.

“I’m a local lad, and I’ve supported the club since I was a little kid. So, for me and my family, that would mean the world."

Anderson was dubbed the “Geordie Maradona” by fans of loan club Bristol Rovers, managed by former United midfielder Joey Barton, in the second half of last season. The Scotland Under-21 international scored the goal which won the League Two club promotion.

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson.

“I really enjoyed working under Joey Barton,” said Anderson. "He helped me a lot, and gave me that stepping stone to go and show my ability. I’ve kept in touch with him, there's been a few bits and bobs, but my main focus is here."

Anderson has played a full part in Newcastle’s pre-season programme.

“I think it’s been really good for me, just trying to fit into the team, work on the way they play – and try and impress,” said Anderson. “I just want to try to carry on the momentum I had.”

Anderson, wanted on loan by a number of clubs, hopes to stay at St James’s Park this season.

“I want to be here,” Anderson told the Gazette in Austria last month. “I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision.