Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has extended his contract at the club until June 2025.

Eddie Howe hinted at the extension clause last week in his pre-match press conference and now the club have officially confirmed the deal. Krafth's previous contract was set to expire in the summer.

The 29-year-old has spent the majority of the past two years on the sidelines following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. Although Krafth has since returned to full fitness and has made nine appearances so far this season, his last Premier League start came in May 2022.

Krafth Newcastle for £5million in 2019 from Amiens and has gone on to make 73 appearances for the club, scoring once. The signings of Trippier and Livramento have impacted Krafth's game-time as well as his long-term injury. Following his extension, Krafth told the club website: “I am delighted to extend my time here and commit to Newcastle United for another year. Personally, it’s been a journey of ups and downs since I joined the club, but I feel at home here and I want to repay the faith and support shown in me, especially during my recovery from injury.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club on and off the pitch and I’m so pleased to have the opportunity to continue being a part of that and hopefully help the team finish the season strongly.”

Following Krafth's extension, Newcastle now have four first-team players out of contract this summer as things stand. Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie will all see their current deals end in June.

Jamaal Lascelles' contract was also understood to expire this summer but that has been refuted by Eddie Howe with the defender also having an option to extend his stay at St James' Park.

Here are the current contract situations of every Newcastle United player and when their current deals are understood to expire...

Loris Karius - 2024 Karius signed a new one-year deal at Newcastle in the summer but is still yet to feature for the club in the Premier League.

Mark Gillespie - 2024 Another still waiting to make his Premier League debut for Newcastle, three-and-a-half-years after signing. The 31-year-old goalkeeper's current deal expires at the end of the season after signing a one-year extension over the summer.

Kell Watts - 2024 Currently on loan at Wigan Athletic with his contract at Newcastle set to expire in the summer.